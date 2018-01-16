KOCHI: Actor Dileep, an accused in the actress assault case, has approached the court challenging the genuineness of the prosecution version with regard to the video clip that reportedly contains visuals of the sexual offence committed by Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the case.

The petition filed by Dileep before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court stated the video clip, now produced by the prosecution in a pen drive and shown to him and his advocate, contains voices of a female, which falsifies the present story.

Dileep also sought a directive to the prosecution to furnish a cloned copy of the video and audio contents in the same format as obtained in the memory card. He also sought the transcript of human voices, both male and female, recorded in it.

According to the prosecution, the actress was forcefully restrained in a moving vehicle and the video of the sexual assault recorded.

In his petition, Dileep also alleged meddling of the audio and video contents before producing it before the court. Hence, he sought a directive to the police to provide a mirror copy of the video clip to examine it with scientific aid. The petitioner, as an accused in the case, is legally entitled to get the copies of all documents, including the CDs and video footage, and the prosecution is bound to produce it, the plea stated.

According to Dileep, in the wake of the findings in the video footage, he intended to make a request to conduct a proper and meaningful investigation into the matter so as to book the real culprits in the case. A cloned copy of the contents of the memory card containing the video and audio is essential for this purpose, he stated.

On watching the contents of the pen drive, it is clear the images contained are stored in eight folders. It is evident the recording of the images found in the pen drive was carried out in a stationary vehicle/place, which also falsifies the present case of the prosecution. It was also revealed that a clear attempt has been made by somebody to delete major portions of the video footage and the audio recording.

Dileep also stated he believes the investigating agency has not yet stated the truth regarding the mobile phone allegedly used to shot the video footage. The prosecution records themselves indicate the mobile phone used to record the incident was with the police or with the persons who are behind the fabrication of the video footage, the plea stated.