THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sources said Amala denied the charges against her and told investigators she did not forge any document for registering her vehicle. She also called on state police chief Loknath Behera.

The CB has charged Suresh Gopi and Amala with cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under IPC Section 420, 468 and 471. The offences are non-bailable. The actors have been booked for using fake documents to show they were residents of Puducherry and registering their car in Puducherry evading 20 per cent tax in Kerala on luxury cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above.

Officers said Amala had availed of vehicle loans from Kerala and got her vehicle registered in Puducherry. Earlier, the Motor Vehicles Department had given a report to the CB pointing out the violations committed by the actors. Amala had also filed an anticipatory bail petition in the High Court. Last month, actor Fahad Fasil was summoned to the CB headquarters and his arrest was recorded on charges of a similar offence.