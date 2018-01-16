KOZHIKODE: The Chevayur police on Monday registered a case against unidentified persons for spreading fake message and rumour mongering on social media that a woman and her two daughters committed suicide after alleged police torture.

The voice message, doing rounds on the social media, had triggered widespread protest against the police. According to the fake WhatsApp message, a woman and her two daughters, hailing from C H Nagar colony near Vellimadukunnu, had moved the Kerala High Court seeking police protection following harassment by neighbours. However, they were tortured by the Chevayur police in the following days and this had forced them to take the extreme step, said the voice message.

“Primary investigations reveal that the voice message was created by the woman herself. She had approached the High Court seeking police protection following harassment by neighbours. In the absence of the complainant and her counsel, we were directed by the court to take them into custody and produce before court and it was done. We have launched a detailed probe into the incident, “said a police officer.