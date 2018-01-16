KOCHI: The state government on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a review of its order on the reappointment of Saji Basheer, former Managing Director of the Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), to the Kerala Audio Visual and Reprograhic Centre as a regular employee or to give him an alternate posting.

The government stated the service of the petitioner in the State Audio Visual and Reprographic Centre was terminated on his appointment as SIDCO managing director. However, Basheer had suppressed these facts in his petition before the court. The court was of the view the petitioner could be allowed to work in his parent organisation if he was found unsuitable for the SIDCO managing director’s post.