KOCHI: The State Conclave of National SC/ST Hub (NSSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, will be held at the Bolgatty Palace Event Centre here on Wednesday. It is aimed at understanding how NSSH can collaborate with the state government and work together at the ground level to increase the capabilities of the SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Kerala chapter of Dalit Indian Chamber of commerce and Industry is the local partner of the programme which will be held from 9.30 am-5 pm. Minister for SC/ST Welfare A K Balan will be the chief guest.

The conclave will have sessions by various banks, PSUs, Industries Department and SC/ST Welfare Departments on the various schemes benefiting MSMEs belong to SC/ST category.

NSSH was launched by the Centre with the aim of creating a supportive ecosystem for SC/ST entrepreneurs by assisting them in capacity building and enabling them to effectively participate in the public procurement process. The convention will bring together Central PSEs, industry associations and state government on a common platform and deliberate the steps to be initiated to fulfil the public procurement policy mandate.