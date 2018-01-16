THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A prisoner serving remand period at the Central Prison in Poojappura escaped from the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) during a routine check-up on Monday. Suresh Kumar went missing from the radiation block at RCC when a fellow prisoner was being taken to the radiation room by a prison warden. The city shadow police and rural police have launched a search operation to find him.

According to Central Prison superintendent S Santhosh, Malayinkeezhu native Kumar, 56, was shifted to the Poojappura jail on December 29 from the special sub-jail in Neyyattinkara. Kumar - diagnosed with mouth cancer - is accused of many criminal offences, including attempt to murder, and has been in remand for the past two months.

On Monday, 17 prisoners who are undergoing treatment for various diseases, were taken to the Medical College Hospital and RCC for routine check-ups. The Central Prison had assigned only six wardens for guarding the 17 prisoners. When Kumar and another prisoner were taken to RCC by a warden, they were told to wait near the radiation room. When the second prisoner and the warden entered the radiation room, Kumar fled the spot. “Efforts are on to trace Suresh. We will be able to trace him soon,” Santhosh said.