MALAPPURAM: In the aftermath of the forced cancellation of an anti-superstition programme and science lecture by a group at Kadampuzha, things are on the boil over what is seen as a clear instance of denial of freedom of speech and expression.

The programme by ‘Manavam Swathanthra Chintha Vedi’ scheduled for Sunday was dropped following threats from persons allegedly owing allegiance to the SDPI.

“People were flocking to the venue of the programme. But we chose not to hold it since we were apprehensive of protests from the locals. A group of people opposed to the programme had started to gather near the venue and we felt the situation might well get out of the hand if we chose to go ahead,” said Santhosh Kumar, vedi president.

Called ‘Koodothram 2018’, which translates to black magic/sorcery, was aimed at sensitising people against superstitions and promoting free thought. However, the organisers cancelled the programme after the SDPI activists gathered near the venue even as the Kadampuzha police stated their inability to provide security cover.

Incidentally, the organisers also received a request from the police to shelve the programme following a complaint lodged by the SDPI local functionaries saying the programme will hurt religious sentiments.

According to Kadampuzha Additional SI M K Mohanan, the police were not in a position to provide security cover to the programme since majority of the cops was deployed on duty for the Uroos at BP Angadi.

“We were sure there would be chaos if the programme was indeed held as per the original plan. Under the present circumstances, we are over stretched and couldn’t have carried out effective policing,” he said. However, the activists are in no mood to buy the police line and have decided to strengthen their protests by roping in like-minded organisations. “This is a clear denial of the right to speech and expression. We won’t tolerate such behaviour,” Santhosh Kumar said.

SDPI issues denial

The SDPI district leadership has rejected the allegations by the Vedi and alleged the leaflets distributed by the organisers had hurt religious sentiments. “The complaint was not lodged by SDPI activists alone. The complainants also included activists of various parties. The protesters only registered their agitation. There was no violence. Protesters have the freedom to protest just like organisers have the right to organise such programmes,” said SDPI district functionary Musthafa Mullappally.