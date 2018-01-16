KOZHIKODE: If you doubt whether something called ‘eternal love’ really exists, K Hamza and C Jasmine are two living examples. A made-for-each-other couple from Malappuram, it is their true love for each other that has kept them inseparable even when fate was merciless towards them.

Hamza was a popular karate trainer when he married Jasmine in April 2000. “He was so popular that people used to call him ‘Karate Hamza’. He got a black belt when he was just 16 and started training others since then,” says Jasmine. Just a year after their marriage, Hamza met with an accident when he slipped into a pit in July 2001, while returning home after a class.

“It was a rainy season. I had fallen into a pit and nobody noticed. It was around 10 pm. I was spotted unconscious the next day in the morning. Though rushed to a hospital, I sustained a spinal injury,” recalls Hamza, who was admitted to the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM), Kozhikode.

“I was under treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna for about a year. Later, we shifted to the Medical College Hospital, where I came to know the injury I had sustained was permanent. Doctors said I could not walk anymore. I was shattered,” he says. “I was more worried about Jasmine, who was just 18 then. I asked her to leave me but she never did. In fact, she gave me the strength to bear the pain. It was her love and company that healed my wounded heart.”

Jasmine says it was a very tough situation. “We could not even talk about it in our family. We hid the truth for many years. I was afraid whether my family would ask me to abandon him. But ‘Allah’ was with us. When they came to know about it, they supported me. They never said a word against my decision to discourage me. Though many of my relatives criticised me for wasting my life, my family’s support guided us all throughout our pain,” she says.

Now, 17 years since the accident, Hamza is immobile and requires the help and support of one to move or even to have a glass of water. But both of them are happy. “We have never cursed our fate or grumbled against God. Rather, we found happiness in being together,” says Jasmine.

IPM director Dr Anwar Husain says Hamza had been a patient at the institution for 14 years. “He is a true fighter who has taken the darkest episode of his life positively. It is not easy to cope up with the harsh episode of our life. But we have to. This is what we practice here at IPM. We help people to cope up with the reality of life, to overcome the pain and wound inflicted on them by some harsh incidents — accidents or incurable diseases.

Hamza is a true example, who has gained confidence out of the treatment,” he says. “The palliative care service at the institution has changed our lives,” says Jasmine. “We were too young to accept the reality that Hamza would not walk. But the care of people and doctors here at IPM has had a positive effect. Even now, when we feel low, we come to IPM to refresh ourselves.” Hamza turned 49 on Monday.