KOCHI: Over and above mere dissemination of knowledge, the focus of academic activities should be on character refinement which in turn will raise society's intellectual tone, Governor P Sathasivam said here after presenting the third Chancellor's Award to Cusat and the Best Emerging University Award to Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Kvasu).

The governor said he had instituted the Chancellor's Award of in 2015 to nurture a spirit of healthy competition among the varsities for improving the quality of Higher Education. "Except Kalamandalam, 12 universities in the state participated in the competition and the selection committee considered 47 aspects, including academics, teaching and pedagogy, students' profile and achievements, academic governance and other achievements," he said. According to Sathasivam, the Constitution through its Directive Principles urges the development of scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of enquiry and reform.

"It is through the varsities we should nurture the spirit of reform by using knowledge to provide scientific and technical services which people actually need." Cusat received a citation, trophy and a prize money of `5 crore while Kvasu got Rs one crore. Ebrahim Kunju MLAand and Davendra Kumar Dhodawat, Secretary to the Governor congratulated the winners. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presided over the function which was also attended by officers of the Navy, Raj Bhavan, Syndicate members and others.

Prior to the award presentation ceremony, a function to honour the former teachers of the university for their contributions was held. About 101 retired teachers were felicitated at the function. VC J Letha reminisced the idea of Chancellor's Award was first propounded at the maiden vice-chancellors' meet organised by Cusat, which took place barely week after she took over.It was at the meeting the idea of Chancellor's Award was propounded. Following this, we tried to progress creatively," she said.

According to Letha, Cusat had fancied its chances of bagging the award in 2015 and 2016 but had failed to so as there were other better performing universities. But due to consistent efforts from all the departments, the university was able to win the award this time around. She said presently Cusat figured in the list of the top 800 universities globally and the varsity's aim is to break into the top 100 club.

She said the `5 crore cash prize won by Cusat will be used to establish a Chancellor's Chair and a top academic from within the country or abroad will be invited to deliver lectures. A women's hostel will also be built as part of the varsity's plans to become a fully residential campus.

CM for raising bar of excellence

In his presidential speech, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state's higher education needs an improvement and Cusat should be proud of its numero uno status. "The Chancellor's Award creates a healthy competition among the varsities. But this should lead to the continued betterment of each university, thereby taking them further to the top," he said. He urged all universities to strive towards becoming global institutions of excellence. According to him, when the exam results are delayed, it plays havoc with the career prospects of students who want to pursue higher education. Hence, efforts should be made to avoid such delays and all varsities are hopefully seized of the matter, he said. Pinarayi, who lauded the work put in by Cusat VC J Letha and Kvasu's Anil Xavier, expressed the hope the award will serve as an encouragement to the varsities.