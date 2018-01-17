KOCHI: The co-accused in the case related to amassing of wealth by former minister and senior Congress leader K Babu probed by Special Cell, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VACB) is likely to receive a clean chit. The investigation of the case registered in 2016 has entered final stage.

VACB Special Cell has failed to collect any evidence proving the involvement of P S Baburam, second accused in the wealth amassment case. In the FIR, the VACB had alleged that Baburam, a realtor, was Babu’s benami. “We had conducted an elaborate probe into the wealth and source of income of Babu. However, no evidence has emerged to prove that Baburam is his benami. There is no evidence to claim that Babu has made any investment in the real estate business of Baburam. The final stage of the investigation is underway in the case,” a VACB official said.

Recently, Baburam approached the High Court to quash the FIR of the case. Following the report sought by the court, the VACB had filed a report in the High Court stating that the investigation into the case is in the final stage.The investigation so far conducted, could not bring out any evidence to prove allegations against Baburam. Accordingly, the final report will be filed before Court of Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Muvattupuzha, at the earliest, stated in the report.

Similarly, the VACB is finding it hard in getting evidence against Babu and another accused Mohanan as well. Mohanan owned Royal Bakers in Tripunithura and he was alleged to be another benami of Babu. “The details of properties and wealth owned by other two persons have been collected. We have not reached any conclusion. More documents related to land owned by the accused is being assessed. Based on which decision to file the final report would be taken,” an official said.In the FIR, the VACB had claimed that Babu used