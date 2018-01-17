THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre’s decision came in for sharp criticism from various quarters with the Congress terming it a hasty decision with ulterior motives. In a statement, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said time was left till 2022 as per a Supreme Court order for a phased end to Haj subsidies. “The sudden decision has a special agenda,” he said. He said the Central Government which is eager to curtail Haj subsidy has not acted against the airline companies looting believers who are undertaking a trip to the Holy land.

