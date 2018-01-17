THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If it was Harvard professor Gita Gopinath’s appointment as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s economic advisor that kicked up political dust earlier, now her purported views on economic reforms appear to have left LDF number two CPI bristling.

An editorial in Janayugam, the CPI mouthpiece, has urged the government to adopt a guarded approach to Gopinath’s advice regarding austerity measures and reforms. ‘’The Chief Minister’s economic advisor Dr Gita Gopinath had held informal conversations with certain media while she was attending the Loka Kerala Sabha summit. If the indications that she gave have any bearing on the economic policies of the Kerala Government, they certainly are a matter of serious concern,’’ ran the editorial published on Tuesday.

‘’On the face of it, her pitch for austerity measures cannot be unacceptable in the light of the grave financial crisis faced by the state. However, she indirectly mentions certain things about the ‘liabilities’ of the government like salary, pension, subsidies, welfare schemes, losses of the PSUs and the private equity in them and GST,’’ says the editorial. It goes on to say that while Gopinath deserves praise for her interest in the state’s development and bringing in investments, ‘’it should be believed that the Chief Minister and the LDF government would take a guarded approach to reforms in the economic sector, including austerity measures.’’

The people concerned should also take care that the proposed austerity measures are not a copy of similar policies adopted by western nations, including Greece and Spain.

“Austerity measures are the hallmark of the western capitalist world. The brunt of its ill-effects are faced by the labourers, farmers and the unemployed. In countries like Greece, Spain and Britain, it led to major economic turmoil and political instability,’’ the editorial said. Moreover, while no one would blindly oppose private capital investment, public assets should not be surrendered to private capital, the editorial said.

The ‘’neo-liberal economic reform’’ tactic of financial belt-tightening has undermined traditional political parties and even led to the disappearance of some. It is in this context that Gopinath’s reference to the salary paid to government employees, pensions and welfare schemes should be viewed, the editorial said.