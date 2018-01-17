KOCHI: The travel woes of thousands of train passengers between Ernakulam and Kottayam will be resolved as the rail track doubling through Kottayam will be completed by March 2020.

Union Minister for Tourism and IT Alphons Kannanthanam said once the Ernakulam- Kayamkulam doubling work will be completed, the late running of trains could be avoided in this stretch. He was speaking to mediapersons after the review meeting held in Kochi with Railway officials and state government officials.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Agarwal, Executive Director (Joint Ventures) of Railway, said the existing conventional coaches of the train running in the state will be substituted with modern LHB coaches soon.

Kannanthanam said the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam stretch has been divided into four blocks. The 8-km-long Kuruppanthara- Ettumanoor and 9-km-long Ettumanoor-Kottayam stretches will be doubled by May 31. While the doubling work on the 9-km-long Kottayam-Chingavanam and 8-km-long Chingavanam-Changanassery stretches will be completed by March 31.

Kannanthanam said the delay in land acquisition is the main hurdle to doubling rail tracks and instructions have been issued to the District Collector to speed up the acquisition of land. The Minister also said he will urge the Centre to bear the expenses for the long-pending doubling work through Alappuzha and for the Sabari rail project.

The Minister said only 13 km of the total 100-km track in the stretch has been doubled. The railway board had proposed the state government to provide Rs 856 crore for the doubling work in the area. However, the state government sent a letter to the Centre to bear the full project amount. This will be discussed with the Railway and Finance Ministry, Kannanthanam said.

With regard to the 113-km-long Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari rail project, he said the project cost has risen to Rs 2,815 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore for land acquisition. Only the 7-km-long Angamaly-Kalady stretch is over and the Railway board wants the state to share the project cost. “I will try to convince the railway minister with regard to the importance of the line since approximately 5 crore pilgrims visit Sabarimala each year and of the need to pool in Central funds to complete the project,” he said.

He also pointed out survey proceedings of the Guruvayoor-Thirunavaya project could not be started especially on the 20-km-long Kunnamkulam-Thirunavaya stretch. District Collectors have been asked to seek police help to complete survey and land acquisition for this purpose, the minister said.

The new railway proposals for Kerala that are under active consideration include the Rs-55,335 crore elevated corridor linking Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. The survey is underway for the 214-km Thalassery-Mysuru line. The other projects are a Rs-1,600 crore 65-km Erumeli-Punalur and Ettumanur-Pala corridors. The state government also submitted a proposal to renovate the old railway station located behind the Kerala High Court.

Rajesh Agarwal, Executive Director (Joint Ventures) of Railway, P H Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary, K R Jyotilal, Principal Secretary (Transport) and Kamala Vardhana Rao, Principal Secretary (PWD), Collectors of Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam were present in the meeting.