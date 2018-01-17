THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will provide all assistance to students who come up with innovative ideas in the technical sector, Cooperation and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Tuesday.

The government intends to utilise the skills of engineering students in construction activities, he said, inaugurating the new women’s hostel at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram. The six-storey hostel, built at a cost of `10 crore, can accommodate 320 students.

The hostel mess can accommodate 250 students at a time. The hostel has various other amenities, including a library and a gymnasium. The minister also announced plans for a new men’s hostel that can accommodate 1,000 students. He also promised that the first allotment from his MLA fund for the work would be made soon.

Corporation ward councillor Anil Kumar, Technical Education director K P Indira Devi, college principal J David, faculty and PTA president Radhakrishnan were among those present.