PALAKKAD: A first-year law student at the Nehru Law college in Lakkidi on Wednesday tried to commit suicide by consuming rat poison after he was suspended for alleged consumption of alcohol in the classroom.

The student, identified as Arshad, is a native of Palakkad.

The Management, a month ago, had suspended some students including Arshad on the charge that they had consumed alcohol in the classroom. Arshad maintained that he was innocent. However, the management failed to be convinced.

His friends also stated that he was innocent.

The management reportedly declared that they will not allow Arshad to attend the class and when he arrived in the classroom in the morning, the teachers said that they will not take classes if he did not leave the classroom. Following this, Arshad consumed rat poison.

The fellow students alleged that since the college authorities refused to take Arshad to the hospital, they took him to a private hospital in Ottappalam during recess.

The students of Nehru college later blockaded the principal office in protest against the incident.