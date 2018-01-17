KOTTAYAM: The ugly infighting in the state unit of the NCP took a turn for the worse on Tuesday with party state treasurer Mani C Kappen allegedly disgracing its former president the late Uzhavoor Vijayan while responding to a television channel. Later, when NCP state leaders, including party president T P Peethambaran and former minister A K Saseendran, flayed Kappen for his derogatory remarks, he tendered an apology.

It all commenced in the morning when Kappen, responding to a news channel, reiterated his earlier comment “Uzhavoor Vijayan was a comedian” and said he was not ready to change his stand as Vijayan had died. He dismissed the allegation Vijayan died after he was mentally tortured by another state leader. “Vijayan was suffering from prolonged diseases. Even if anyone had scolded him, would he die after two months?” he asked.

Later in the day, Kappen convened a press meet and tendered his apology. “If my words on the death of Vijayan hurt anyone, I tender an unconditional apology,” Kappen said. “I was responding to the queries of a channel reporter. Had the channel aired the complete interview, there would not have been a misunderstanding,” he said.

On the alleged move to bring RSB (Leninist) leader Kovoor Kunjumon MLA into NCP to fill the Cabinet berth, Kappen said his party had no plan to hire somebody for ministership. “No discussions were held in connection with bringing Kunjumon into NCP and inducting him into the LDF Cabinet as our nominee,” he said.