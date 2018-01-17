KOCHI: Following the permission of the NIA Court, Kochi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received the custody of five persons arrested for attempting to join the terrorist organisation IS by travelling from Kannur to Syria.

The accused Midhilaj, 26, of Baithul Farsana, Valapattanam, Kannur; Abdul Rasak K V, 34, of ‘Pandara Valappil’, Valapattanam; Rashid M V, 24, of M V House, Valapattanam; Manaf Rahman, 42, of Zainas, Thalassery; and Hamsa U K, 57, of Thoufeek, Thalassery, are being interrogated by NIA.

The NIA had filed a petition seeking their custody last week. The court granted them custody of the accused till Friday.

The case was originally registered by the Kerala Police in Valapattanam police station in Kannur in October last year. NIA took over the probe in December. NIA officers said the accused are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation IS/Daesh and had travelled abroad to join IS in Syria and fight on its behalf. Some of the accused went to Turkey and stayed there for three to four months, before they were captured by Turkish authorities while trying to cross the border to Syria.