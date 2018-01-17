THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to end the Haj subsidy is the latest instance of the BJP government’s anti-minority, anti-secular stance, LSG Minister K T Jaleel said on Tuesday.

“Why murder a system that was already destined for a premature death in 2022, thereby provoking one community and appeasing another? The Supreme Court had anyway ordered the subsidy should be phased out by 2022. This is the latest instance of the Narendra Modi Government’s anti-minority, anti-secular stance,” he said. The subsidy was being progressively reduced over the last five years following the Supreme Court order on the issue, he said.

Jaleel scoffed at the Centre’s claim the money would instead be used for the education of Muslim girls. “The subsidy system would have ended in 2022. Does that mean this push for education of Muslim girls also would end in 2022?” he said. Jaleel also drew attention to the practice of airline companies fleecing the pilgrims by hiking fares during the pilgrim season. “The Supreme Court order also wanted the government to curb the practice of airlines overcharging during the pilgrim season,” he said.