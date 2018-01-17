KOCHI: The construction of Metro Rail from Pettah to Tripunithura will be carried out only after ensuring all safety measures, according to A P M Muhammed Haneesh. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) managing director’s assurance came at a meeting with the oil companies’ representatives and DMRC officials here on Tuesday.

The oil pipelines are passing through the metro corridor planned for Tripunithura extension. The oil companies demanded there should be a five-metre distance between the pipelines and the Metro pillars. But, the KMRL, citing scarcity of land along the route, made it clear the proposal could not be be accepted.