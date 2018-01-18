MALAPPURAM: In a suspected robbery attempt, an ATM kiosk was vandalised by a miscreant at Ramapuram near Perinthalmanna in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the police, the money inside the ATM belonging to the Canara Bank is safe. However, the machine got damaged in the robbery attempt. The Kolathur police have initiated a probe after a complaint was lodged by the bank manager.

A preliminary investigation by the police found the robber tried to pull the ATM by tying it on to a vehicle. The CCTV footages show the robber covered in dark dress spraying dark paint on the camera. Fingerprint experts and dog squad collected evidence from the spot. The police have collected CCTV footages from a nearby building to trace the robber. The vandalised ATM was first noticed by a passerby early in the morning. He informed the building owner who alerted the police. The bank is functioning on the first floor of the building.