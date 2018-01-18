KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition filed by accused persons in the case related to the murder of BMS leader Payyoli Manoj. The petition was dismissed after the CBI submitted that investigation is in the crucial stage.

The accused persons claimed they were falsely trapped by the CBI in the case. Since the CBI had taken them into custody, the investigation into their role in the case has been completed, the accused said.

