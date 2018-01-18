ALAPPUZHA: The Central Government has done justice to Islam by withdrawing the Haj subsidy, former Supreme Court Judge K T Thomas said on Wednesday. He was delivering the keynote address at the National Youth Day celebrations at SD College here.

“Islam envisions a Haj

pilgrim, who after clearing all debts and after observing Zakat, must go to the holy place using hard-earned money. However, so far the un-Islamic practice of going on pilgrimage on public money was being done. Now the Union Government has scrapped it. Earlier, various Christian outfits had also demanded subsidy for pilgrimage to holy places. But I was against their demand,” said Thomas.

“Our nation has accommodated all sects and people hailing from different communities. Indian democratic idea is sublime. The transition of India to democracy was not fraught with any bloodshed and this forms a glorious chapter in the entire world history. The formation of our Constitution was based on truly democratic principles and it’s a matter of pride,” he said.

Thomas said though many religious bodies work transparently with governmental control over them, some still fall outside the public scanner. It is high time an Act was legislated to ensure transparency in the working of all religious institutions and groups, he said.