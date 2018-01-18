THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police chief Loknath Behera denied reports that the Vigilance has decided to close the bar bribery case against former Finance Minister K M Mani. He called news reports in this regard ‘baseless and far from the truth.’ Behera told Express the Vigilance has neither decided to close the case nor completed the investigation.

“All reports coming in the media are false to the core. We have sought extra time to complete the investigation and the court has given us time. So how can you say that the investigation has come to an end? We can’t divulge more in the probe matter at this point of time. But the reports coming in are not true,’’ Behera said.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that the Vigilance was set to close the bar bribery case as they failed to find any circumstantial and scientific evidence against Mani, who is accused of accepting bribe from bar hotel owners for renewing licence. Mani was accused of accepting `1 crore from the bar hotel owners and had to resign as minister subsequently.