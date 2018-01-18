PALAKKAD: A student of Nehru Law College, Lakkidi, tried to commit suicide in the classroom on Wednesday. The student was identified as Arshad, a native of Palakkad. Arshad is a first-year LLB student. The management had suspended some students, including Arshad, on the charge that they had drunk in the classroom. However, Arshad maintained that he was innocent. But the management was not convinced.

Arshad’s friends also stated he was innocent. When Arshad arrived in the classroom in the morning, the teachers said they would not take classes if he did not leave the room. It was at this point that Arshad consumed poison and tried to commit suicide. Arshad’s classmates rushed him to a private hospital in Ottappalam. The Ottappalam police said they were unable to take the statement of Arshad at the hospital. The real reason behind the incident would be known only after his statement is recorded.