KOLLAM: The charred body of a 14-year-old boy, who went missing last Monday, was found on an empty plot near his house on Wednesday. The deceased, Jithu Job of Kureepally, Nedumpana, was a student of Kundara MGD Boys HS.

The police, who suspect family issues behind the murder, have taken his mother Jaya and another man into custody.The body was found to be severed. On Monday, Jithu’s father Job G John filed a complaint with the Chathanoor Police stating his son had been missing since he went out at 8 pm to a nearby stationery shop to buy a ruler.

Newspapers also carried the news. Following this, Kottiyam Station House Officer Ajaynath started the investigation.