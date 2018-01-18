KOZHIKODE: A due of over Rs 5 crore. To be collected from over 4,000 vehicles. That’s the sorry state of affairs the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) finds itself in at the Muthanga checkpost.

Leaving a huge dent in the department’s income is the absence of an integrated server system at the state’s MVD checkposts. And the officers at the checkposts are being taken for a ride by interstate bus operators aware of the lacunae in the existing system in identifying tax defaulters.Though the department has earned a favourable verdict from the Kerala High Court to collect a revised tax fare of Rs 600 per seat from interstate buses that entered the state between April 1, 2014 and October 17, 2016, the department couldn’t do so because of the lack of an integrated server to identify vehicles entering the state through the border checkposts.

Currently, a vehicle with tax dues can be identified only if it comes through the same check post twice.

The issue became a major headache for the department when the state government, in 2014, decided to increase the tax for interstate buses with a seating capacity of more than seven at checkposts from Rs 200 to Rs 600 per seat. The direction came into force from April 1, 2014.“After a group of bus operators approached the Kerala High Court against this and obtained a stay order, the government revised the tax amount to Rs 300 per seat. It came into effect from October 17, 2016,” said V S Soorej, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector at Muthanga.

In October 2017, the High Court ruled in favour of the state government enabling the department to collect Rs 600 per seat from buses which entered the state between April 1, 2014 and October 17, 2016.

“The order also allows the bus operators to pay their dues in three installments,” said Soorej.“While the due amount at Muthanga checkpost alone comes to over Rs 5 crore, we have been able to collect the dues from a few buses our system has identified. An amount of Rs 62 lakh has so far been collected. The bus operators have understood the loophole in the system and are avoiding the same checkpost.”

Buses having a hefty due at Muthanga are now opting for the Kattikulam or Iritty route.

“It’s not possible to physically cross check the details of vehicles. A project to integrate all the servers at checkposts have been pending for over four years with the government,” the officer said.Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthulath said the department will take necessary steps to check the issue.

“A list of vehicles with dues at any checkpost in the state will be sent to all officers concerned in a short time,” he said. Discussion is on to form a single checkpost system for all departments like MVD, Excise and Forest at borders.“Currently, the Excise Department has been asked to prepare a DPR for such a checkpost. Once this comes into place, all checkposts in the state will have a common integrated server, easing the job of the officers,” said Rajeev.

