KOCHI: The NIA Court in Kochi on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Aboobacker, the first accused in the sensational Hadiya case. NIA Court Judge S Santhosh Kumar granted the anticipatory bail to Aboobacker after the NIA submitted they had no plans to arrest him now. NIA had issued summons to Aboobacker to appear for the interrogation.

Fearing arrest, Aboobacker approached the NIA Court. However, NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta assured the court the agency had no intention to arrest him. Based on NIA’s submission, the court decided to grant anticipatory bail to the accused. However, NIA requested the court to order the presence of Aboobacker before the investigation agency twice a week.

Heeding the request, the court directed Aboobacker to appear before the investigation officer every Monday and Tuesday from 10 am to 5 pm until further order.The probe in the Hadiya case has reached its final stage as the NIA has interrogated two accused in the IS case. The interrogation was held to verify the links of Shafin Jahan, who married Hadiya, with the IS module in Kerala. Shafin was interrogated twice by NIA. Over 30 people have been interrogated till now.