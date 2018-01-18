KOZHIKODE: As the state Police Department has come under fire in the custodial death allegation raised by Sreejith, who has been staging protest in front of the Secretariat demanding a fair probe into the death of his brother Sreejeev, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) Acting Chairperson P Mohanadas on Wednesday said complaints on police atrocities have been on the rise in the state.“There is a spurt in complaints in which people allege that police have been foisting false charges on those who approach police stations with complaints. As there is no separate agency to investigate complaints against police personnel, the veracity of such probes is always questioned,” he told reporters here.

“Though we have not received any new complaint with regard to Sreejith’s allegations, the Commission will check the files and see what could be done. If necessary we will request the government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case,” he said. On another complaint of police brutality in which a teenager was allegedly manhandled by a Sub Inspector in Kozhikode recently, Mohanadas said the Commission has ordered a probe into the case against Medical College Sub Inspector A Habeebulla. “I have received reports from city police chief and the police officer with regard to the case. Based on the reports, I have ordered a probe into the case,” he said.

The Commission also criticised the government officers for not taking necessary steps to improve the living conditions of the Scheduled Tribe people in Wayanad. “The condition of various tribal colonies in Wayanad is deplorable. Initiating a suo motu case, the Commission has ordered the District Collector to submit a report,” said Mohanadas. With regard to the incident in which KSRTC staff refused to stop the bus during the wee hours for an 18-year-old girl to alight at Payyoli, the Commission said it has not received any complaint in the issue. “I came to know about it from newspapers. Once we get a complaint, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

According to the Commission, most of the cases considered on Wednesday were about new ration cards. “We will ask the department concerned to look into them,” he said adding there was also a complaint on poor quality wheat supplied from a ration shop at Koduvally. “I have sought an explanation from the District Supply Officer,” he said. The Commission on Wednesday considered a total of 165 petitions, including six new ones.

