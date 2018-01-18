SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be closed on January 20 morning after the customary darshan of the representative of the head of the Pandalam royal family.

After the darshan of the representative of Pandalam Valiyaraja at 7 pm, the ceremony marking the exchange of key to the melsanthi and handing over ‘dakshina’ in lieu of performing the pooja for next year will be held in front of the holy steps.

Return procession

After the key handing-over ceremony, the four-day Thiruvabharanam return procession will leave for Pandalam from the sannidhanam at 7.30 am. The procession will return to Pandalam Valiyakoickal temple at 8 am after the first day’s halt at Laha Forest Station, second night halt at Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple and third day’s halt at Aranmula Palace.The ‘neyyabhishekam’ offerings will conclude at 10 am on January 18. Kalabhabhishekam will be performed at Lord Ayyappa temple on Thursday.

As part of the ritual, thantri Mahesh Mohanaru will perform brahmakalasa pooja in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at the mandapam of the temple at 10 am. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam circumambulates the sreekovil. The devotees will be allowed to offer darshan only till 10 pm on January 19. The ‘guruthi,’ the annual offering for the ‘Hill Gods’ of Lord Ayyappa will be performed at Malikappuram at 10 pm after the closure of the temple.