THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise Department on Thursday seized 250 kg of explosives and arrested two persons at Peringadavila near here. The explosives were being carried in an open lorry without any safety measures. The vehicle and the accused were later handed over to the Marayamuttom police. The police said the explosives were being carried in an open lorry, defying all safety measures.

The explosives were brought from Uchakada and were meant for quarry activities in the region, the police said. Vehicle driver Pushparaj and cleaner Binesh were those who were arrested. A case has been registered.