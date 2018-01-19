IDUKKI: With the eviction drive against illegal encroachments in full swing in Munnar, the police on Thursday filed a case against a contractor who allegedly threatened to kill Munnar special tahsildar K Sreekumar as per a complaint filed by the latter to the District Collector on January 12. The accused has been identified as D Bijumon, 35, a native of Laksham Veedu Colony in Munnar.Sreekumar, who took strong action against encroachers, has sought police protection after he was intimidated by the contractor, who threatened to kill him within 10 days.

According to Sreekumar, a team of revenue department officers led by him visited Colony Road at Ikkanagar on January 11 based on a tip-off that illegal construction activities were going on in the area. “The officers issued a demolition notice against the unauthorised construction, and as per their direction, the concrete pillars of the third floor of the building were demolished,” said Sreekumar.

“Meanwhile, Bijumon and his team, including the building owner and some local political leaders, intervened and prevented the officers from carrying out the demolition work. Besides, they also used obscene language against us,” he said, adding that Bijumon threatened to kill him.“The incident happened in front of the police officers who accompanied me to the encroachment area. When I found that the police had taken no action, I drafted a complaint the next day and send it via post to the district police chief, the sub-collector and the District Collector. An action on this was taken finally on Thursday,” he said.

This is not for the first time that the police have turned a blind eye to the land mafia’s antics. Last year, a team of revenue officials lead by the then Devikulam sub-collector, Sreeram Venkitaraman, were attacked when he tried to evict illegal encroachments in Munnar’s Devikulam taluk.