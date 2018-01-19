KOCHI: TIME heals all wounds, they say. Yet, when you see a child who has gone through traumatic experiences, being haunted by bad memories, you do not feel like waiting, but find ways to help him connect with society again.Seven years ago, when 176 children, who were abandoned and neglected by parents, stood as a big question mark in front of Joshy Mathew Odackal, he was equally confused. The secretary of Mother and Child Foundation (MCF) at Painkulam, Thodupuzha, did not know how to go about as there were kids who had witnessed violent crimes, born to mentally-unstable people or taking medicine for depression. And he found music the best tool to help them escape their trauma.

After much deliberation, he decided to start music classes for them. MCF president Thomas Myladoor and Fr Benny Mathew were supportive, and they bought musical instruments worth `1.56 lakh. Training was given in organ, guitar, drums, tabla, flute, saxophone and violin, and a band was started.

Reward came at the recent State School Youth Festival in Thrissur as 18 children belonging to the MCF won A grade.

While 17 of them clinched honours representing St George HSS Muthalakulam in its 20-member music band, Rachel, a Class X student at St Ritas High School Painkulam, won it in violin (western).“Most children who land here are introverts due to traumatic experiences. Though we put them in schools, many are unable to concentrate on studies. So we decided to make them learn music.

The move has yielded good results. It also increased their self- confidence,” said Joshy. “Our children also present programmes on holidays. We’ve a 50-member team which performs a three-and-a-half hour mega show, which includes skit, dance, orchestra and solo performances. They’ve earned about `50 lakh in the past five years. We deposit the amount in their account to utilise it for their higher studies,” said Joshy. “We ensure them with a safe and secure environment. We instil hope in their minds and provide them with the strength to face challenges of life,” he added.