SABARIMALA: ‘Kalabhabhishekam’ was offered to Lord Ayyappa here on Thursday.

The ritual was performed to cool the idol as excessive ghee offering during the pilgrimage season had raised the heat level of the idol. As part of the ritual, thantri Mahesh Mohanaru performed brahmakalasa pooja in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at the mandapam at 10 am. The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri and the meslanthi circumambulated the sreekovil.

‘Neyyabhishekam’ offering concludes ‘Neyyabhishekam’ offering by devotees concluded at 10 am, marking the end of the offering during the ongoing Mandalam-Makaravilakku season. The five-day customary procession carrying the ‘sreebali’ idol of Malikappuram Goddess concluded with the procession seeing the arrival of ‘kannimala’ (first-timers to Sabarimala temple), forcing Malikappuram Devi to keep the vow of waiting for Lord Ayyappa.

The ‘guruthi’ ritual, the annual customary offering in the name of ‘Hill Gods’ of Lord Ayyappa, will be held at Malikappuram after the closure of Lord Ayyappa and Malikappuram temples at 10 pm.

Hill shrine to be closed on SaturdayThe hill shrine will be closed on January 20 after darshan by the representative of the head of Pandalam royal family. After the darshan, the Thiruvabharanam procession will leave the sannidhanam for Pandalam Valiyakoickal temple at 7.30 am.