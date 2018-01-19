KOLLAM: A day after the gruesome murder of a 14-year-old boy came to light, the police have recorded the arrest of his mother Jayamol. The mother, who is said to have confessed to the crime, was brought to her house at Kureepally near Nedumpana on Thursday, where she briefed the sleuths about the murder.

The cops are still seeking more clarity on the motive.“Obscurity still remains over the motive. We are currently relying on the confession. The probe team is looking forward to questioning the father and sister of the boy to get more clarity,” said city police commissioner A Sreenivas.

“As per our inference, Jayamol killed her son Jithu Job because of his closeness with his father’s family. She was not in good terms with them. We also came to know that there was a disagreement over dividing the family share,” said District Crime Records Bureau ACP M R Satheesh Kumar, who is the investigating officer. “Whenever the boy visited his father’s family, Jayamol used to rebuke him. On the fateful day also, the two were engaged in a heated argument. In a fit of rage, she used a shawl to strangle her son and suffocated him to death. She dragged his body to a vacant plot near the house and burnt it.”

Jayamol took the sleuths to the place where the body was burnt and explained how certain parts got scattered to coconut basins nearby, said Kottiyam SHO Ajaynath.“We are of the inference that after setting the body aflame, she might have used a crowbar to separate the half-burned body parts and again burned them. She also sprinkled some remains into nearby coconut basins,” said another member of the investigation team.

Meanwhile, the probe team have ruled out reports that Jayamol is mentally unstable.

It was on Wednesday that the charred body of Jithu Job, who went missing on Monday, was found. The police, probing a missing complaint filed by Jithu’s father Job G John, is said to have become suspicious over Jayamol’s contradicting statements. Jithu was a student of MGD HS, Kundara.