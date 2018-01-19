PALAKKAD: The Nehru College management revoked the suspension of first-year LLB student Arshad who attempted suicide at the Nehru Law College, Lakkidi. The suspension was revoked at the conciliation talk under the leadership of Agali DySP T K Subramanian with the representatives of the management and the students.

Based on the deposition of the students, cases were registered against four authorities. Cases were registered against vice-principal Krishnamoorthy, legal advisor Unnikrishnan, teacher Sheena and office assistant Valsakumar. The ongoing strike conducted by the SFI was subsequently called off. A cell will be opened for hearing complaints of the students.

A parent-teachers meet and proceedings on the constitution of a cell will be initiated once principal returns from abroad, said SFI district secretary R Jayadevan. The management representatives said the suspension is being revoked on the assurance that there will not be any misbehaviour from the part of the students.