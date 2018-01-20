KOCHI: A family at Cheranelloor had a miraculous escape when an LPG cylinder kept in their house exploded on Friday. Vijayan of Kanavallipadam and his family had a lucky day as they left the house just around 10 minutes before the blast occurred from the cylinder, around 10.55 am.“In the aftermath of the explosion, a major crack formed on the wall of the house.

Even the window panes were broken in the impact and fire engulfed the foam bed, files, books, clothes and other materials kept in one of the adjacent rooms. If they were at the house, untoward incidents might have occurred. Luck played on their life as they left just 10 minutes before the blast,” said a Fire and Rescue Services officer of Eloor fire station.

According to the officer, the fire seemed to have emanated from the traditional hearth. “The spare cylinder was kept in a small shed just outside the house. The family had cooked rice using logs and coconut shells, and the flames had not fully died down when they left. The wind from the nearby field might have fanned the flames, resulting in the fire. Then it might have spread to the logs kept aside, which resulted in the gas cylinder explosion,” said the officer. It was the neighbours who rushed to the spot on hearing the loud sound and informed the fire officers. Two fire tenders were deployed.