KOZHIKODE: The police on Friday launched a massive combing operation at Kodencherry in the district after a resident lodged a complaint stating that four armed personnel in military dress came to his home on Thursday night. Suspecting the personnel to be CPI (Maoists), a police team has been deployed in the area to keep track of the movements of the people.

Thamarassery DySP P C Sajeevan said: “we received the complaint on Friday from the resident identified as Kulamattathil Abraham. There was a woman in the four-member group.” As per the complaint, the gang asked the family members to prepare them tea and later took away all the rice which was in the house.