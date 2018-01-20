LDF won’t give lease of life to dying parties: Kanam
By Express News Service | Published: 20th January 2018 01:28 AM |
Last Updated: 20th January 2018 07:27 AM | A+A A- |
KUTTIADY ; Hinting that it won’t be easy for former finance minister K M Mani’s Kerala Congress (M) to get a berth in the ruling LDF, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the Left Front has not held any discussions on the matter so far. “The LDF government has a comfortable majority. We don’t need the support of dying parties. We are not planning to give them a lease of life by providing ventilator support,” Kanam said at the inaugural function of the CPI district conference in Kuttiady on Friday. “No political party will secure a berth in the LDF unless all parties in the front discuss and agree on the matter,” he said.