KOCHI: The growing fascination for medical and wellness tourism is tangible from the ever increasing number of takers in the state for these latest fads in the travel industry. Besides, the number of medical tourist visa arrivals in the country has registered an increase.The statistics available with the Union Tourism Ministry show the number of foreign tourists who arrived in the country for medical purposes in 2014, 2015 and 2016 period was 1,84 lakh, 2,33 lakh and 4,27 lakh, respectively.

amit bandre

Buoyed by the foreign tourists’ response, the Tourism Department - after a gap of five years - has started a survey to assess the wellness and medical tourism the market in the state. According to the department, the overseas travellers visiting the state for medical and wellness purposes made up 6.3 per cent of the total number of foreigners arriving in the state. Not only this, their numbers are constantly on the rise.

Though the earlier survey in 2012 had revealed the foreign tourists arriving in the state for medical purposes comprised around 6.3 per cent of the total foreign tourist arrivals in Kerala , the number went up in the following years.

However, the department has no stats to confirm the sector’s growth. In this backdrop, the department has begun a survey and the first phase will be completed by February. The survey covers spending pattern of the foreign tourists in Kerala like average expenditure and duration of foreign tourists’ stay in Kerala. Based on this, the department can calculate the tourism sector’s forex contribution to the state’s total revenue.

According to the department’s latest findings, a foreign tourist on an average stayed for around 18 days in Kerala and spent some `4,146 daily last year compared to the `3,950 in the preceding year. The survey will bring more clarity to the pattern of foreign tourists’ spending and the details of the purpose of their visit, said a senior officer from the Tourism Directorate.

Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said the survey will enable the department to further hard sell the state to overseas travellers as a low-cost must-visit tourism destination boasting of world-class healthcare facilities.

In the first nine months of 2017, as many as 7.69 lakh foreign tourists visited Kerala, an increase of 4.23 per cent from the year ago period when 7.38 lakh overseas travellers arrived in the state, as per a Tourism Department assessment.

Since Kerala has a brand recall as a wellness tourism destination, coupled with a rich legacy in ayurveda, allopathy, naturopathy, yoga and other alternative medicine branches, it can be promoted and turned into a sought- after destination among foreign tourists on the lookout for low-cost, but quality healthcare said experts. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the department convened a meeting of various stakeholders in the sector in Kozhikode recently as part of the efforts to hard sell the state as a medical tourism destination on international platforms.