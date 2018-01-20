KOCHI: A 25-minute long fire and rescue mock drill involving various agencies was staged at Infopark, Kakkanad, on Friday. In the stage-managed operation, 1,348 IT employees were successfully rescued from Vismaya building.The mock drill began at 3 pm after a blaze was artificially started on the second floor near the main building's emergency exit. The fire sensor sounded the alarm after sensing the smoke. The information regarding the fire as well as the evacuation message was conveyed to the employees. Also, a distress call was made to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, police, disaster management team and the Health Department.

Soon, the police cordoned off the road leading up to Infopark to allow hassle-free movement to the ambulances and fire tenders. Even as three fire engines reached Infopark within minutes, police and Fire and Rescue officers started evacuating employees.After ensuring the blaze was put out, a search was carried out to check whether any employee was trapped inside the building.