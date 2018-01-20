KOLLAM: The Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday remanded Jayamol, who allegedly killed her 14-year-old son at Kureepally, near Nedumpana, to 14-day judicial custody.Meanwhile, dramatic scenes unfolded at the court as Jayamol is said to have fainted twice during court proceedings. She even complained to the Magistrate that the police had subjected her to third-degree torture by beating her in the sole. The Magistrate didn’t go for further action as Jayamol said she had no complaint regarding the same. Meanwhile, the court censured the investigating officer for not producing a medical certificate while presenting the accused before the court.

According to the police, they will soon file an application in the court seeking her custody and will question her to get a clear picture of the murder. It was on Thursday that the police recorded the arrest of Jayamol for allegedly murdering her son Jithu Job. Meanwhile, investigation officer M R Satheesh Kumar, ACP, District Crime Records Bureau, said as more clarity was needed on the motive of the murder, they were verifying the statements of family members, including Jithu’s father, sister, grandfather and others.