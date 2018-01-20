THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reacting to the abrupt resignation, the Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) said Mohapatra had cited personal reasons for putting in his papers. ‘’The company (AVPPL) has informed the government he had cited personal reasons for quitting the job. The new CEO Rajesh Jha is an engineering degree holder from IIT-Roorkee.

The change of guard will not in any way affect the implementation of the project, said K Jayakumar, CEO, VISL. VISL’s clarification comes amid speculation Mohapatra had called it quits due to the delays plaguing the project.