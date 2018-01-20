SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be closed on Saturday marking the conclusion of the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season. The sreekovil will be closed at 7 am after the customary darshan of the representative of the head of the Pandalam Palace. The Thiruvabharanam return procession will leave the sannidhanam at 7 am after the key handing-over ceremony and handing over of ‘panakizhi’ to melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri in front of the holy steps at 7.30 am.

The three-day procession will reach the Pandalam Valiyakoickal temple at 8 am on January 23.

After leaving the sannidhanam, the procession will halt at Laha Forest IB on January 20 night after passing through Pampa, Nilackal and Plappally.On the second day on January 21, the procession will halt at Ranni-Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple where the devotees will have the opportunity for darshan.

After leaving Ranni-Perunad temple, the procession will halt at Aranmula Palace after receptions at Madamon Rishikesa temple, Vadasserikara Prayar Mahavishnu temple and Idappavoor Bhagavathi temple. On January 23, receptions will be accorded at Kidangannur, Ullannur and Kulanada temple before reaching the Pandalam temple at 8 am.

The darshan of Lord Ayyappa concluded on Friday with the closure of the sreekovil at 10 pm. The customary ‘guruthi,’ the annual offering for the Hill Gods of Lord Ayyappa, was performed near the Malikappuram Devi Temple at 11 pm after the closure of the temple.