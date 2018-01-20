PALAKKAD: At the inter-state river water sharing talks held in Thiruvananthapuram on the Parambikulam-Aliyar issue on Friday evening, Tamil Nadu agreed to continue to release 400 cusecs (cubiper second) of water from the Aliyar dam into the Chitturpuzha till February 15. Till January 15, Tamil Nadu used to release 400 cusecs of water. This quantity will be continued. In the talks, the Tamil Nadu side agreed to release water into the Chitturpuzha till February 15 to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of the people of the eastern belt of Palakkad district.

Kerala side was represented by Additional Chief secretary Tom Jose, Secretary (Water Resources) Tinku Biswal, KSEB Chairman Elangovan, Chief Engineer Joshy and joint director of the Joint Water Regulatory Development Board (JWRDB) Sudheer Padikkal. The Tamil Nadu side was represented by PWD Principal secretary S K Prabhakar, TNEB chairman Sai Kumar and Cauvery technical cell chairman Subramanian.