KOCHI: The controversy over the documentary ‘21 Months of Hell’ has a new twist. A Prathibha, who was removed from the post of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regional officer, has approached the Ernakulam Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), challenging the Central government’s order. She was allegedly removed for denying certification to the documentary that “glorifies the role of the RSS in fighting the Emergency”.According to Prathibha, she was appointed as regional officer, CBFC, Thiruvananthapuram, on deputation for a period of four years with effect from October 7, 2014.

She was repatriated to the parent cadre Indian Economic Service before the expiry of the tenure, violating the Office Memorandum, which stipulates three months’ notice before premature repatriation. Now, V Parvathy, deputy director, Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity, New Delhi, has been appointed to the post without following any selection procedure that was followed in the appointment of Prathibha, the petition stated.

Prathibha said the premature and abrupt repatriation before the expiry of deputation tenure without serving notice is illegal and violation of fundamental rights under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution. No reasons were specified in the notice. The petition cited that Prathibha had an unblemished track record in discharging her duties and had outstanding grades in her annual confidential report for the past three years. No complaints had been raised that warranted such a hasty decision, she said.

There were reports that Prathibha was removed after she denied certification to the documentary, which explores the torture methods used by the police during Emergency and the lives of RSS workers who took part in the struggle.In the petition, Prathibha also sought a directive to allow her to resume duties. Considering the petition, the Ernakulam Bench of the CAT issued a notice to the Ministry of IB and the CBFC. The Bench posted the case to Tuesday and the Central government will file its counter affidavit on that day.

A Prathibha was appointed as regional officer, CBFC, on deputation for a period of four years with effect from October 7, 2014 She was allegedly removed from the post for denying certification to the documentary that “glorifies the role of the RSS in fighting the Emergency”