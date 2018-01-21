KOTTAYAM: Paying back CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s “ventilator” comment in his own coin, Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani said the CPI was a (political) party in the graveyard.

Addressing the media in Pala on Saturday, Mani said that foraying into any of the political fronts was not on the KC(M)’s agenda for the time being.Coming down heavily against Kanam’s remark that “the LDF did not want to be a ventilator for dying political parties”, Mani said the CPI was afraid of losing its second spot in the LDF if the KC(M) is inducted into the front.

“Kanam’s leadership has faded down the glory of the CPI, which was once led by several stalwarts. Now, they can’t win a seat if contesting as an independent. The CPI, especially Kanam, has a bad habit of ridiculing others. But the KC(M) does not intend to respond to such comments. What is the result when a party in the graveyard is complaining of a party in the ventilator?” he said.

Mani clarified that the KC(M) has not held any parleys on joining the UDF.

“We have taken an independent stand and will continue with that for the time being. We thank the good people who invited us to the UDF. However, we are not crazy about joining any front. We have not had any discussions on this so far. “We have a policy draft on agriculture and other subjects and would like to join hands with those who cooperate with our policy,” he said.