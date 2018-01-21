ALAPPUZHA: The body of Lance Naik Sam Abraham, the BSF jawan who was killed on Friday in cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir, will be brought on Sunday. According to sources, the body will be received at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport with official honours and taken to his native place at Ponakam near Mavelikkara.The body will be kept Bishop Hodges Higher Secondary School Punnamoodu from 9.30 am to 11 am on Monday for the public to pay their last respects. The funeral service will be held at St Gregorios Orthodox Church, Punnamoodu.

Sam, 34, a member of the Sixth Madras Regiment, died after Pakistan Army initiated firing at Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control on Friday afternoon. Due to heavy shelling from across the border, his body could be retrieved only by late evening. Sam was about to retire in November 2018, after 17 years of service. He is survived by wife Anu, daughter Angel, and parents Abraham John and Saramma.