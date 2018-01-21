KOZHIKODE: The Kasaba police here arrested a person on Saturday in connection with deceiving an entire family offering help to arrange a kidney donor. The arrested is Mohammed Binsil, a native of Puthiyapalam. He was arrested by the Kasaba police on a complaint filed by Radhakrishnan, a native of Maniyur, in Vadakara. As per the complaint, the accused cheated Radhakrishnan’s family by taking away from them `3 lakh, offering help to arrange a kidney donor. The money was procured by the family to meet the medical expense of Radhakrishnan’s brother, who is waiting to undergo a kidney transplantation.

The police said the money was procured as the result of the joint effort put by the local residents of the area. “The residents had formed a committee to procure money to meet the medical expenses. Mohammad approached Radhakrishnan and the committee offering help to arrange a kidney donor. As per the discussions, the accused took Radhakrishnan to a hospital in Kochi and introduced a doctor and a donor,” they said.

Later, Mohammad asked for a sum of `10 lakh to meet the expenses. “As per this, Radhakrishnan gave the accused `3 lakh in advance. Mohammed went missing from then. Though Radhakrishnan tried several times to reach him over the phone, the accused was unavailable. Later, Radhakrishnan filed a complaint,” police said.