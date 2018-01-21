KOCHI: In yet another major development in the alleged land deal row involving the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, the president of Catholic Association for Justice and vice-chairman of Joint Christian Council, organisations to fight corruption within the church, has filed a petition before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court seeking registration of an FIR against Church heads, including Cardinal George Alencherry. The petition lodged by Paulachan Puthupaara, a native of Thuravoor, Angamaly, has also sought a directive to the central CI under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC to register a case against Cardinal George Alencherry, Fr Joshy Puthuva and Vicar General Msgr Sebastian Vadakkumpadan under relevant sections of the IPC.

The petitioner had filed a complaint before the central police circle inspector and subsequently moved the court. “I had filed a complaint before the CI, which was not accepted. Later, I filed a complaint with the Kochi range IG and a copy of the receipt of receiving the complaint has been attached with the petition in the court. I approached the court as the police are yet to file a case or probe the incident. The incidents are serious and a violation of sections 403, 405. 409, 415, 420 and 120 (b) of the IPC. Hence the case should not be ignored citing it to be of civil nature,” said the petition. The CJM court has posted the case to January 29.

Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar Church, Auxiliary Bishop Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath, had issued a circular, admitting there was lack of transparency in the deals resulting in a huge financial burden to the archdiocese. The land scam kicked up such a storm that a section of priests demanded the resignation of Cardinal Mar George Alencherry as head of the Church.

Meanwhile, there are reports that some priests have sent a complaint to the Pope seeking his intervention in the alleged irregularities in the land deal. However, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of Presbyteral Council, a body of elected representatives of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, said the committee had not sent any such complaint. “There are 458 priests in the archdiocese and any of these priests or even an individual can send a complaint to the Pope. However, therefore it is not sure whether any of the priests has initiated such a step,” he said.