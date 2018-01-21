KANNUR: The Peravur police on Saturday arrested four SDPI workers, Muhammad, 20, of Parakkandam, Salim, 26, of Minikkol, Sameer, 25, of Neerveli and Hashim, 39, of Palayottu Thekkayil, in connection with RSS worker Shyamaprasad's murder. Muhammad was an accused in the murder of CPM Kakkayangadu branch secretary Naroth Dileepan.

Shyamaprasad was killed allegedly by SDPI workers at Kommeri, near Kannavam, on Friday. Thalappuzha police took the SDPI workers into custody while they were trying to escape through Wayanad nearly two hours after the murder. Police recovered the weapons from the murder spot and Nedumpoyil. Peravur CI A Kuttikrishnan is in charge of the investigation. Meanwhile, the hartal called by the BJP in protest against the murder was almost peaceful in the district.